Gunosy Inc. to Receive Significant Dividend from Subsidiary

Gunosy, Inc. ( (JP:6047) ) has issued an update.

Gunosy Inc. announced that it will receive a dividend of 1,807 million yen from its consolidated subsidiary, which will be recorded as non-operating income for the fiscal year ending May 2026. This financial move will not affect the company’s consolidated financial results or net assets composition, maintaining stability in its financial statements.

More about Gunosy, Inc.

Gunosy Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on providing digital content services and platforms. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in digital media distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 139,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen15.78B

