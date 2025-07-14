Gunosy Inc. Restructures Reportable Segments for Enhanced Business Clarity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gunosy, Inc. ( (JP:6047) ) has shared an announcement.

Gunosy Inc. announced a restructuring of its reportable segments to better reflect its business activities, effective from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 2026. The company will now categorize its operations into three segments: Media Business, G Holdings Business, and New Business, based on cash generation and growth potential. This change aims to enhance transparency and align with the company’s strategic focus on stable profitability and growth through M&A activities.

Gunosy Inc. operates in the media industry, providing services such as the ‘Gunosy’ app and ‘au Service Today,’ along with domestic and international media through Game8 Inc. The company is also involved in publishing social games through G Holdings Co., Ltd., leveraging existing intellectual properties like anime and manga.

