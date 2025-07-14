Gunosy Inc. Reports Lower-Than-Expected Financial Results Due to Acquisition Costs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gunosy, Inc. ( (JP:6047) ) has shared an announcement.

Gunosy Inc. announced discrepancies between its forecasted and actual financial results for the fiscal year ending May 2025. The differences were primarily due to the acquisition of G Holdings Co., Ltd., which incurred one-time advisory fees and other expenses, leading to lower-than-expected operating and ordinary income, as well as profit attributable to owners.

More about Gunosy, Inc.

Gunosy Inc. operates in the technology sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company is known for providing digital content and advertising services, focusing on delivering personalized news and information to its users.

Average Trading Volume: 139,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen15.78B

