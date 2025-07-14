Gunosy Inc. Proposes Dividend Distribution Aligned with Shareholder Return Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gunosy, Inc. ( (JP:6047) ) has provided an update.

Gunosy Inc. announced a resolution to distribute a surplus, with a proposed dividend of 18.30 yen per share, to be discussed at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting. This decision aligns with their strategy to maintain a stable dividend policy and enhance shareholder returns, aiming for a 5% return on consolidated shareholders’ equity, with 4% through dividends and 1% via share buybacks.

More about Gunosy, Inc.

Gunosy Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on media and information services. The company is known for its news and content aggregation services, catering to a diverse audience with a focus on enhancing user engagement and information accessibility.

Average Trading Volume: 139,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen15.78B

