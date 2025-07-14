Gunosy Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Plan to Boost Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Gunosy, Inc. ( (JP:6047) ) is now available.

Gunosy Inc. has announced a decision by its Board of Directors to repurchase up to 250,000 of its common shares, representing 1.04% of total issued shares, for a maximum of 110 million yen. This strategic move aims to utilize cash flow from stable business operations and investment activities to enhance Earnings Per Share (EPS) and Return on Equity (ROE), as the company believes its stock is currently undervalued.

Gunosy Inc. operates within the technology sector, focusing on providing digital content aggregation services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for leveraging technology to enhance user engagement through personalized content delivery.

