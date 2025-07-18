Gunnar Kilian Resigns from TRATON SE Supervisory Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TRATON SE ( (DE:8TRA) ) has issued an announcement.

Gunnar Kilian has resigned from the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE, as well as from the boards of its subsidiaries, including MAN Truck & Bus SE and Scania AB. This departure marks a significant change in the governance of TRATON SE, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about TRATON SE

TRATON SE is a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer, serving as the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP. It encompasses brands such as Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, offering a product portfolio that includes trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. The company is committed to transforming transportation for a sustainable world, aiming for a lasting impact on the commercial vehicle industry and its growth.

