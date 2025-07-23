GungHo Faces Shareholder Request for Extraordinary Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gungho Online Entertainment ( (JP:3765) ) has provided an update.

GungHo Online Entertainment has received a request from shareholders to convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and the potential dismissal of Director Kazuki Morishita. The shareholders aim to enhance corporate governance and shareholder value by making it easier to remove directors through ordinary resolutions. The company is currently reviewing the request and will announce its response policy in due course.

More about Gungho Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. operates in the online entertainment industry, focusing primarily on developing and publishing video games. The company is known for its popular mobile and online games, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on innovative gaming experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 205,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen150.2B



