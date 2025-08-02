Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Publishes Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd ( (IN:GUJTHEM) ).

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, in the ‘Western Times’ newspaper. This disclosure is in compliance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence. The publication of these financial results is a significant step for stakeholders, providing insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance for the specified quarter.

More about Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other chemical products. The company is based in Gujarat, India, and has a market presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 27,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 40.52B INR

