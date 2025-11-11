Guardian Metal Resources Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Golden Metal Resources Plc ( (GB:GMET) ).

Guardian Metal Resources PLC has appointed Mr. Michael Xavier Schlumpberger as an Independent Non-executive Director, succeeding Mr. Mick Billing who is retiring. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its board amidst its ongoing projects in tungsten production, which is crucial given the current geopolitical dynamics and the need for a reliable domestic supply chain for this critical metal.

More about Golden Metal Resources Plc

Guardian Metal Resources PLC is a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on reviving U.S. tungsten production to enhance America’s independence in defense metals. The company is advancing two major tungsten projects in Nevada, Pilot Mountain and Tempiute, and has received significant funding from the U.S. Department of War to support these initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 612,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £199.8M

