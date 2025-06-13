Guardian Metal Resources Raises £125,000 Through Warrant Exercise

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Guardian Metal Resources plc has announced the exercise of warrants for 500,000 new ordinary shares, raising £125,000. The new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the company’s total issued share capital to 139,438,971 ordinary shares, which will impact shareholder voting rights and transparency obligations.

Guardian Metal Resources plc is a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on operations in Nevada, US.

Average Trading Volume: 353,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

