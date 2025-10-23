Guardian Metal Resources Appoints Tamesis Partners as Broker to Boost Market Access

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Golden Metal Resources Plc ( (GB:GMET) ) has provided an update.

Guardian Metal Resources plc has appointed Tamesis Partners LLP as its broker to enhance its capital market relationships and access institutional investors across the UK, Europe, and the U.S. This strategic move is expected to support the company’s growth plans and strengthen its market positioning.

More about Golden Metal Resources Plc

Guardian Metal Resources plc is a tungsten exploration and development company focused on operations in Nevada, U.S. The company is involved in the mining industry, with a primary focus on tungsten, and aims to expand its market presence in the UK, Europe, and the U.S.

Average Trading Volume: 581,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on GMET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue