Guangzhou R&F Properties Updates on Bond Collateral Execution

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co ( (HK:2777) ) has shared an announcement.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. has announced progress on material matters related to its corporate bonds, specifically concerning the execution of collateral for certain bonds by a bank. This development is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial obligations and enhance credit measures, which could impact its financial stability and stakeholder confidence.

More about Guangzhou R&F Properties Co

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. is a real estate company based in China, primarily involved in property development, sales, and management. The company focuses on residential, commercial, and hotel properties, with a significant presence in the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: -34.56%

Average Trading Volume: 45,140,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.34B

