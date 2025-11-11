Guangzhou R&F Properties Advances Bond Restructuring Efforts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Guangzhou R&F Properties Co ( (HK:2777) ) is now available.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. has announced the successful passage of a restructuring proposal for one of its domestic corporate bonds, valued at approximately RMB1.68 billion, during a bondholders’ meeting. The company plans to continue the restructuring process by holding additional meetings for the remaining bonds, with completion contingent upon creditor approval and satisfaction of conditions precedent. This restructuring is part of the company’s efforts to manage its financial obligations and stabilize its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2777) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangzhou R&F Properties Co stock, see the HK:2777 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangzhou R&F Properties Co

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the real estate sector. The company focuses on property development, sales, and management, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 14,860,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.99B

