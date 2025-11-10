Guangzhou Automobile Group Expands Stake in Dongfeng Honda Engine

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co ( (HK:2238) ) has issued an update.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. announced a connected transaction involving a capital increase agreement with Honda Motor, Honda China, and GAC Honda. This agreement will enlarge the registered capital of GAC Honda, enhancing its equity interest in Dongfeng Honda Engine from 50% to 100%. The transaction is expected to strengthen GAC Honda’s operational capabilities and market positioning, although it remains subject to certain conditions before becoming effective.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2238) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangzhou Automobile Group Co stock, see the HK:2238 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangzhou Automobile Group Co

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and selling vehicles and automotive parts, with a significant market presence in China.

YTD Price Performance: -1.57%

Average Trading Volume: 25,223,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$73.38B

For detailed information about 2238 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue