Guangdong Land Holdings to Review Q1 2025 Financials

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited ( (HK:0124) ) just unveiled an update.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on April 28, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Guangdong Land Holdings Limited

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. The company focuses on property development and investment, primarily serving the Hong Kong market.

YTD Price Performance: -36.67%

Average Trading Volume: 19,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €41.91M

