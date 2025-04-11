Guangdong Land Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Decreased Property Deliveries

An update from Guangdong Land Holdings Limited ( (HK:0124) ) is now available.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected unaudited loss of up to HK$170 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a HK$100 million loss in the same period of 2024. This increase in loss is attributed to a decrease in the gross floor area of properties delivered, impacting the profit from property sales. Despite the anticipated loss, the company’s financial position remains stable.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in property development and management. The company operates within the real estate sector, focusing on the delivery and sale of properties.

