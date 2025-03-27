Guangdong Join-Share Reports 2024 Annual Results with Increased Shareholder Profit

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1543) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. reported a total revenue of approximately RMB359.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, marking a 7.60% decrease from the previous year. Despite the decline in revenue, the company saw an increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders by 9.84%, amounting to RMB42.18 million. The board recommended a final dividend payment of RMB0.019 per share. The results reflect a challenging year with decreased profits before taxation by 11.23%, but an improved net profit margin of 12.42%, indicating resilience in maintaining profitability.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. is a financial services company based in China, focusing on providing financing guarantee services. The company operates within the financial industry, offering products and services that support credit enhancement and risk management for businesses.

