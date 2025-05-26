Guan Chao Holdings Expands IP Portfolio with New Agreements

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Guan Chao Holdings Limited ( (HK:1872) ) has shared an announcement.

Guan Chao Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, BetaMind Investments Limited, has entered into three definitive agreements to expand its intellectual property portfolio. These agreements include a trademark license for the ‘Groland’ brand and exclusive authorization agreements for the global use of specific cyclic peptide and carbamate compounds. The agreements are effective for twelve months, allowing BetaMind to engage in research, development, and commercialization activities, potentially enhancing the company’s market positioning and operational capabilities.

More about Guan Chao Holdings Limited

Guan Chao Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the investment and licensing industry. The company focuses on acquiring and managing intellectual property rights, including trademarks and exclusive licenses for various compounds, to enhance its market presence and expand its product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 3,828,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.48B

Find detailed analytics on 1872 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.