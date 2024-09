GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced a change in the holdings of substantial shareholder Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities. The details reveal a significant shift in both ordinary shares and preference stock percentages, reflecting a new voting power balance. This update is essential for investors tracking ownership and influence within GTN Ltd.

