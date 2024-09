GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has issued a Change of Director’s Interest Notice, revealing that Director Robert Martino has adjusted his holdings in the company. Martino, who is also an employee and a shareholder of Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, now has an indirect interest in 92,132,823 GTN Limited securities, with no direct securities held after the change.

