GTI Energy Ltd Announces Upcoming General Meeting

GTI Resources Ltd ( (AU:GTR) ) has provided an update.

GTI Energy Ltd has announced a General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for August 13, 2025, to be held in person at their West Perth location. The company has opted not to send paper copies of the meeting notice, encouraging shareholders to access the information online. Shareholders are urged to vote in advance or appoint the Chair as their proxy, with instructions required by August 11, 2025. This meeting is crucial for shareholder engagement and decision-making, reflecting the company’s commitment to digital communication and efficient governance practices.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.98M

