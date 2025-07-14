GTI Energy Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GTI Resources Ltd ( (AU:GTR) ) has shared an announcement.

GTI Energy Ltd has announced a security consolidation involving its ordinary fully paid shares and various performance rights and options. The consolidation is set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from August 18, 2025, with the record date on August 19, 2025, and the issue date on August 26, 2025. This reorganization has received the necessary security holder approval, which was determined on August 13, 2025.

