GTI Energy Ltd Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

An announcement from GTI Resources Ltd ( (AU:GTR) ) is now available.

GTI Energy Ltd has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled to take place on August 13, 2025, in West Perth, WA. The meeting will address important resolutions that impact shareholders’ interests, and eligible voters are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy to ensure their voices are heard.

