GTI Energy Announces Name Change to American Uranium Limited and Strategic Investment

The latest announcement is out from GTI Resources Ltd ( (AU:GTR) ).

GTI Energy Limited, listed on the ASX under the code GTR, has announced its intention to change its name to ‘American Uranium Limited’ with a new ASX code ‘AMU’. The company is seeking shareholder approval for this name change, along with several other resolutions, including the issuance of the second tranche of a placement to raise a total of A$4.5 million. This includes a significant investment from Snow Lake Energy. Additionally, the company plans a 1:40 share consolidation and seeks ratification of previous share issues and director participation in the placement.

More about GTI Resources Ltd

