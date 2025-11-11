GSTechnologies Ltd Announces AGM Results with Key Resolution Not Passed

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GSTechnologies ( (GB:GST) ) has provided an announcement.

GSTechnologies Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where five out of six proposed resolutions were passed. Notably, the resolution on the disapplication of pre-emption rights was not carried, which could impact the company’s ability to issue new shares without offering them to existing shareholders first.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GST) stock is a Hold with a £1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GSTechnologies stock, see the GB:GST Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GST is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield.

More about GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd is a fintech company focused on providing innovative financial technology solutions. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker GST.

Average Trading Volume: 14,328,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £18.6M

