GSK’s RSV Vaccine Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Older Adults

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a Phase 3b study titled A Phase 3b, Randomized, Open Label, Multicountry, Multi-center, Extension and Crossover Vaccination Study to Evaluate the Immunogenicity and Safety of Different Revaccination Schedules and Persistence of a Single Dose of the RSVPreF3 OA Vaccine in Adults Aged 60 Years and Above Who Participated in the RSV OA=ADJ-006 Study. The study aims to determine the optimal timing for revaccination, assess long-term immune persistence, and provide the RSVPreF3 OA vaccine to participants who initially received a placebo. This research is significant as it targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prevention in older adults.

The intervention being tested is the RSVPreF3 OA vaccine, a biological treatment administered to evaluate its efficacy in preventing RSV. The study includes different groups receiving the vaccine at various time points or for the first time, focusing on its safety and immune response.

The study design is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is prevention. This straightforward design allows for clear assessment of the vaccine’s effects.

The study began on August 1, 2024, with a last update on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and updates, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

This study could significantly impact GSK’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may strengthen GSK’s position in the vaccine market, especially against RSV. It also positions GSK competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, where innovation in vaccines is highly valued.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

