GSK’s Phase 3 Study on Niraparib and Pembrolizumab: A Potential Game-Changer in NSCLC Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study Comparing Niraparib Plus Pembrolizumab Versus Placebo Plus Pembrolizumab as Maintenance Therapy in Participants Whose Disease Has Remained Stable or Responded to First-Line Platinum-Based Chemotherapy With Pembrolizumab for Stage IIIB/IIIC or IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ZEAL-1L)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of niraparib combined with pembrolizumab as a maintenance therapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have responded to initial chemotherapy. The primary focus is on improving progression-free survival and overall survival rates.

The interventions being tested include the drug niraparib and the biological pembrolizumab. Niraparib is administered to assess its potential in enhancing the therapeutic effects of pembrolizumab, an established treatment for NSCLC.

The study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking, ensuring that participants, care providers, and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the benefits of the drug combination over standard care.

The study commenced on October 26, 2020, and the latest update was submitted on August 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is actively not recruiting participants at this stage.

This clinical update could influence GSK’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. Investors might view this as a strategic move to strengthen GSK’s portfolio against competitors in the NSCLC treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

