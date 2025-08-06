GSK’s Phase 3 Study on Multiple Myeloma Treatment: A Potential Game Changer?

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Study of Belantamab Mafodotin Administered in Combination With Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (BRd) Versus Daratumumab, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone (DRd) in Participants With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) Who Are Ineligible for Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation (TI-NDMM). The study aims to determine if the BRd combination can extend progression-free survival and improve minimal residual disease negative status compared to the DRd combination in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who cannot undergo stem cell transplantation.

The study tests two treatment regimens: the experimental BRd combination of Belantamab mafodotin, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone, and the active comparator DRd combination of Daratumumab, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone. These treatments are designed to manage multiple myeloma by targeting cancer cells and reducing disease progression.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are randomly assigned to either the experimental or comparator group, and the study’s main goal is to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatments.

The study began on December 27, 2024, with the latest update submitted on August 5, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results that could impact treatment options for multiple myeloma.

From a market perspective, this study could influence GSK’s stock performance positively if the BRd combination shows superior results, potentially enhancing investor confidence. The outcome may also affect the competitive landscape in the multiple myeloma treatment market, where other pharmaceutical companies are also active.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

