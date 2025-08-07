GSK’s Phase 3 Malaria Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Tafenoquine in India

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Open-label, Multi-center, Interventional Phase 3 Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Tafenoquine Compared to Primaquine (Both Co-administered With Chloroquine) for the Radical Cure (Relapse Prevention) of Plasmodium Vivax (P. Vivax) Malaria in Indian Participants (Pediatric and Adult Population)’. The study aims to gather efficacy and safety data to support the registration of tafenoquine in India, targeting the treatment of P. Vivax malaria.

The study tests two interventions: Tafenoquine (TQ) and Primaquine (PQ), both administered alongside Chloroquine (CQ). Tafenoquine is given as a single dose on Day 1 or Day 2, while Primaquine is administered daily from Day 1 or 2 up to Day 14 or 15. Chloroquine is given daily from Day 1 to Day 3.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. The study’s open-label design allows for direct comparison of the two drug regimens.

The study began on November 13, 2024, with the latest update submitted on August 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timelines for potential results and regulatory submissions.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact GSK’s stock performance by potentially expanding its market share in malaria treatment. Successful results may enhance investor confidence, especially in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape where effective malaria treatments are in demand.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue