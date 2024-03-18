GSK’s Jemperli Shows Promise in Endometrial Cancer Trial

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced promising results from their RUBY phase III trial, showing significant improvements in survival rates for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer when treated with Jemperli (dostarlimab) combinations. The study revealed a 31% reduction in death risk and a 37% decrease in disease progression, with the addition of Zejula (niraparib) to the treatment showing further benefits. These findings could expand treatment options for patients, including those with mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite stable tumors, currently lacking approved immuno-therapy-based regimens.

