GSK’s Dostarlimab Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Rectal Cancer Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a Phase 2, single-arm, open-label study titled ‘A Study of Dostarlimab in Untreated dMMR/MSI-H Locally Advanced Rectal Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of dostarlimab monotherapy in patients with untreated stage II/III dMMR/MSI-H locally advanced rectal cancer. The primary objective is to determine if dostarlimab can serve as a standalone treatment, potentially allowing patients to avoid chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

The intervention being tested is dostarlimab, a biological treatment. It is administered as a monotherapy to assess its efficacy in achieving a complete clinical response in rectal cancer patients.

This study is designed as an interventional, single-group assignment with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to explore the potential of dostarlimab as an effective cancer therapy.

The study began on April 3, 2023, and is currently active but not recruiting. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial as they mark the timeline of the study’s development and provide investors with a sense of the study’s pace.

The update on this clinical study could positively impact GSK’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance the company’s portfolio in oncology treatments. Investors may view this as a strategic move to strengthen GSK’s position in the competitive cancer treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

