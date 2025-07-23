GSK’s Blenrep FDA Review Extended, Promising Trial Results Support Application

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) has provided an update.

GSK announced that the FDA has extended the review period for the Biologics License Application for Blenrep combinations, used in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The extension allows the FDA more time to review additional information, with a new action date set for October 23, 2025. The application is backed by positive results from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials, which demonstrated significant improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival rates. Blenrep combinations are already approved in several countries, and applications are under review in major global markets, potentially impacting GSK’s market positioning and offering new treatment options for multiple myeloma patients.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GSK is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on uniting science, technology, and talent to advance disease treatment. The company is involved in oncology, aiming to improve quality of life and maximize survival rates, with a focus on blood, women’s, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Average Trading Volume: 9,072,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £54.42B

