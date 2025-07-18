GSK’s Bepirovirsen Study: A Potential Breakthrough for HIV and HBV Co-Infection

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Treatment With Bepirovirsen in Participants Living With Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection.’ The study, known as B-Focus, aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bepirovirsen in individuals with HIV and chronic HBV co-infection, highlighting its potential significance in addressing these dual health challenges.

The intervention being tested is bepirovirsen, an experimental drug intended to treat patients with HIV and chronic HBV co-infection. Participants in the study will receive either bepirovirsen or a placebo to assess the drug’s effectiveness compared to no active treatment.

The study is designed as a Phase 2 interventional trial with a randomized, parallel assignment. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on September 17, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the study’s recruitment phase.

The market implications of this study could be significant for GSK, as positive results may enhance the company’s stock performance and investor confidence, particularly in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape. The study’s outcome could also impact other companies working on similar treatments for HIV and HBV co-infections.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue