GSK Faces FDA Advisory Committee Setback on Blenrep for Multiple Myeloma

The latest announcement is out from GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ).

GSK announced that the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against the benefit/risk profile of Blenrep combinations for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma at the proposed dosage. Despite this, GSK remains confident in Blenrep’s potential and continues to collaborate with the FDA, emphasizing the high unmet need for novel treatments in this area. Blenrep combinations have already been approved in several markets, including the UK and Japan, and are under review globally. The announcement highlights the challenges and ongoing efforts in providing effective treatments for multiple myeloma, a significant health concern with limited curative options.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSK) stock is a Buy with a £2610.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlaxoSmithKline stock, see the GB:GSK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSK is a Neutral.

GlaxoSmithKline’s stock is supported by solid financial performance and positive earnings call insights, particularly in specialty medicines and shareholder returns. However, technical indicators suggest limited short-term momentum, and debt levels present a risk. Valuation appears reasonable, offering a decent dividend yield but not signaling significant undervaluation.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GSK is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on uniting science, technology, and talent to advance disease treatment. The company is involved in oncology, aiming to improve quality of life and survival rates through innovative therapies, particularly in blood, women’s, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Average Trading Volume: 9,147,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £56.67B

