GSK Continues Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) has issued an announcement.
GSK has announced the repurchase of 499,189 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were purchased at a volume-weighted average price of 1,391.81 pence and will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a non-discretionary agreement with Merrill Lynch International, aiming to optimize the capital structure and return value to shareholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSK) stock is a Buy with a £2610.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlaxoSmithKline stock, see the GB:GSK Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:GSK Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSK is a Outperform.
The overall stock score for GSK reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, driven by robust dividend yield and reasonable P/E ratio. The positive earnings call and strategic corporate events further bolster confidence. However, technical analysis indicates some caution with mixed signals, and leverage management remains a concern.
To see Spark’s full report on GB:GSK stock, click here.
More about GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global healthcare company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacture of medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products.
Average Trading Volume: 9,096,641
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: £56.36B
For a thorough assessment of GSK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.