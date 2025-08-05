GSK Continues Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) has issued an announcement.

GSK has announced the repurchase of 499,189 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were purchased at a volume-weighted average price of 1,391.81 pence and will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a non-discretionary agreement with Merrill Lynch International, aiming to optimize the capital structure and return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSK) stock is a Buy with a £2610.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlaxoSmithKline stock, see the GB:GSK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSK is a Outperform.

The overall stock score for GSK reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, driven by robust dividend yield and reasonable P/E ratio. The positive earnings call and strategic corporate events further bolster confidence. However, technical analysis indicates some caution with mixed signals, and leverage management remains a concern.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global healthcare company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacture of medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products.

Average Trading Volume: 9,096,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £56.36B

