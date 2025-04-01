GSK Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital Update

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) has shared an update.

GSK plc has announced its total voting rights and capital as of March 31, 2025, in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company’s issued share capital consists of over 4.3 billion shares, with 187 million held in treasury, resulting in a total of approximately 4.1 billion voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under regulatory guidelines.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a leading global healthcare company specializing in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. The company focuses on innovative medicines and vaccines, aiming to improve the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better, and live longer.

