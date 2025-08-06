GSK Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) has provided an update.

GSK has announced the repurchase of 498,759 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, facilitated through Merrill Lynch International. This transaction, executed on August 5, 2025, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. The shares will be held as treasury shares, and this move increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 238,538,545, representing 5.85% of the voting rights. This buyback is part of a broader effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSK) stock is a Buy with a £2610.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:GSK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSK is a Outperform.

GlaxoSmithKline’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and an optimistic outlook from the recent earnings call. The attractive dividend yield and fair valuation add to its appeal. However, technical indicators suggest some caution in the short term, and high debt levels remain a concern.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a leading global healthcare company that specializes in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. The company focuses on research and development to address major health challenges and improve the quality of human life.

Average Trading Volume: 9,096,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £56.36B

