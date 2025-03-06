GSK Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

GSK announced the purchase of 782,440 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the shares to be held as treasury shares. This transaction, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, reflects GSK’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The buyback program, initiated on February 24, 2025, has seen a total of 5,821,342 shares repurchased, indicating a significant commitment to this financial strategy.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global healthcare company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of vaccines, medicines, and consumer healthcare products. The company aims to improve the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better, and live longer.

YTD Price Performance: 11.38%

Average Trading Volume: 7,847,802

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £61.53B

