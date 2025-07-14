GSI Creos Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from GSI Creos Corporation ( (JP:8101) ) is now available.

GSI Creos Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 8,423 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation. This strategic move is aimed at aligning the interests of eligible directors with the company’s performance, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder relations positively.

GSI Creos Corporation operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing a range of products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Tadaaki Yoshinaga.

