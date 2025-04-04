GSH Corporation Explores Blockchain and Digital Asset Opportunities

GSH ( (SG:BDX) ) has provided an update.

GSH Corporation Limited is conducting a strategic review to explore opportunities in blockchain infrastructure and digital asset operations. The company is considering the acquisition of high-performance computing equipment for blockchain validation to mine and monetize digital assets, aiming to gain operational exposure to blockchain technologies and the digital asset economy. No definitive agreements have been made, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

