GSFC Achieves Record Q2 Performance Amidst Raw Material Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited ( (IN:GSFC) ) has provided an update.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited reported its highest-ever Q2 performance with total sales reaching Rs. 3140 Crores, marking a 45% increase quarter-on-quarter, and a Profit After Tax of Rs. 320 Crores, up 129% quarter-on-quarter. The growth was driven by a 21% revenue increase in the Fertilizer segment and a strong turnaround in the Industrial Products segment, despite challenges from rising raw material costs. The company demonstrated resilience against raw material volatility and maintained growth momentum across both business segments.

More about Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. The company is known for its diverse product range, including fertilizers like DAP and industrial chemicals such as Ammonia and Caprolactam, catering to both agricultural and industrial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 70,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 74.48B INR

For detailed information about GSFC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue