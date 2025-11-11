GSFC Achieves Record Q2 Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited ( (IN:GSFC) ) has shared an announcement.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited reported its highest-ever Q2 performance for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a 45% increase in total sales to Rs. 3140 Crores and a 129% rise in Profit After Tax to Rs. 320 Crores compared to the previous quarter. The growth was driven by a 21% revenue increase in the Fertilizer segment, despite challenges from rising raw material costs. The Industrial Products segment also saw a significant turnaround, with sales up 13% year-on-year and a shift from a loss to a profit, aided by higher sales of traded products and cost optimization measures. This performance highlights the company’s resilience and ability to sustain growth amidst raw material volatility.

More about Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) operates in the chemical and fertilizer industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fertilizers and industrial products. The company is known for its diverse range of products, including fertilizers like DAP and industrial chemicals such as Ammonia and HX Crystal, catering to both agricultural and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 70,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 74.48B INR

