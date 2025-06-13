Gryphon Digital Mining Announces Director Resignation

Confident Investing Starts Here:
Gryphon Digital Mining ( (GRYP) ) has provided an update.
On June 10, 2025, Gryphon Digital Mining announced the resignation of Mr. Dan Tolhurst as a director, effective June 12, 2025. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices.
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRYP is a Neutral.
Gryphon Digital Mining’s overall stock score reflects its financial struggles with negative profitability and a precarious balance sheet. While technical indicators are mixed, recent strategic shifts and corporate events provide some positive outlook. The company’s valuation remains unfavorable due to lack of profitability.
Average Trading Volume: 12,070,141
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $78.36M
