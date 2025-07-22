Gryphon Capital Income Trust Reports NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) has shared an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as $2.01 as of July 21, 2025. This financial update provides stakeholders with an approximate and unaudited valuation of the trust’s assets, which is crucial for assessing the trust’s financial health and investment potential.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Gryphon Capital Income Trust operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on providing income solutions through managed investment funds. The trust is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker GCI and aims to deliver stable income to its investors.

Average Trading Volume: 761,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about GCI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue