Gryphon Capital Income Trust Reports NTA per Unit

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) has provided an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust, listed on the ASX under the ticker GCI, has announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as of March 14, 2025, is $2.0190. This figure is unaudited and approximate, reflecting the trust’s financial standing at the specified date. The release of this information provides stakeholders with insight into the trust’s asset valuation, which can influence investment decisions and market perception.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

YTD Price Performance: -0.25%

Average Trading Volume: 690,148

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

