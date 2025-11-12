Gryphon Capital Income Trust Reports NTA Per Unit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) is now available.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as of November 11, 2025, which stands at $2.0139. This figure is unaudited and approximate, providing stakeholders with a snapshot of the trust’s asset value, which can influence investment decisions and market perceptions.
More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust
Average Trading Volume: 984,600
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
