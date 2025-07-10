Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) has provided an announcement.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust, a part of the financial sector, focuses on investment funds and asset management. The company announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as $2.010 as of July 9, 2025, reflecting the company’s current financial standing. This information, although unaudited, provides stakeholders with insights into the trust’s asset value and market position.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 774,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

