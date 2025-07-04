Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces NTA Per Unit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) has issued an announcement.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker GCI, announced the net tangible asset (NTA) per unit as of July 3, 2025, to be $2.00. This figure is unaudited and approximate, reflecting the company’s asset value per unit, which is a critical indicator for investors assessing the trust’s financial health and investment potential.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 827,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

