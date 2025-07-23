Grupo Televisa Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( (TV) ) has provided an update.

In the second quarter of 2025, Grupo Televisa reported a 6.3% decline in revenue and a 4.3% decrease in operating segment income, primarily due to a significant revenue drop in its Sky segment. Despite these declines, the company achieved a net income of Ps.474.5 million, a notable improvement from a net loss in the same quarter of the previous year, driven by increased operating income and a rise in the share of income from associates and joint ventures. The company also saw growth in its cable segment, with an increase in broadband and mobile subscribers, although revenue in this segment fell by 2.5%.

The most recent analyst rating on (TV) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock, see the TV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TV is a Neutral.

Grupo Televisa’s overall score is primarily affected by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and high leverage. Technical analysis provides some positive signals, and operational efficiencies noted in the earnings call suggest potential for improvement. However, the valuation and persistent financial issues weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on TV stock, click here.

More about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a leading media company in Mexico, primarily engaged in the production and broadcasting of television programs, cable television, and satellite services. The company also provides telecommunications services and has a significant presence in the broadband and mobile sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,959,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.12B

For detailed information about TV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue