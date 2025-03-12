Grupo Supervielle S.A. Reports Strong 2024 Results

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ( (SUPV) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Supervielle S.A. presented to its investors.

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a prominent financial services group based in Argentina, offers a comprehensive range of banking, insurance, and investment services across the nation. The company has a strong presence in the financial sector, with a focus on digital transformation and strategic growth.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, Grupo Supervielle announced a net income of AR$28.2 billion for Q4 and AR$125.2 billion for the year, achieving a return on average equity (ROAE) of 13.8% and 15.7%, respectively. The company highlighted a significant expansion in its loan portfolio and a robust increase in deposits, particularly in U.S. dollars.

Key financial metrics revealed a 28% quarter-over-quarter and 106% year-over-year growth in the loan portfolio, outpacing the industry average. Retail lending was a major contributor, making up 48% of total loans. The company’s asset quality remained strong with a non-performing loan ratio of 1.3%. Additionally, Grupo Supervielle’s digital transformation efforts have bolstered its technological capabilities, positioning it for future growth.

Looking forward, Grupo Supervielle aims to consolidate profitability and drive sustainable growth by expanding its market positioning and enhancing its competitive edge against fintechs and traditional banks. The company plans to focus on high-potential sectors such as oil & gas and mining, while also increasing its emphasis on retail lending and fee-based income.

Overall, Grupo Supervielle is well-positioned to capitalize on Argentina’s financial recovery, leveraging its strong capital position and strategic initiatives to create long-term value for shareholders and customers.

